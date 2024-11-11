Tata Motors: Road ahead smoother after speed bumps in Q2?

But is JLR’s Q2 margin drop a worry? Not really. Despite the poor show last quarter, the management has maintained the full-year FY25 guidance for JLR at revenue of £30 billion and Ebit margin at 8.5% or more. To meet this revenue target assuming Q2FY25 price realizations, JLR needs to achieve 3.6% year-on-year growth in wholesale volume during H2FY25. As mentioned earlier, the temporary hit on sales seen in Q2 is expected to reverse going ahead, which can ease the pressure to achieve the full-year target to some extent. Further, new product launches should also aid in boosting sales volume.