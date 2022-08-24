Tata Motors’ JLR segment lags peers; volumes set to improve1 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 11:59 AM IST
As operating conditions improve and demand firms up, JLR’s volume guidance of 90,000 units in the September quarter is doable, said analysts
Tata Motors Ltd’s UK-based subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover Automation PLC is lagging its peers Audi, BMW, and Mercedes Benz. Supply chain issues, slower-than-expected ramp-up of the new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, lockdowns in China are weighing on sales volumes.