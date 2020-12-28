Tata Motors jumps after Brexit deal, but sales recovery remains key

After what seems like ages, a late-2020 Brexit deal between the UK and the EU has enthused investors in the Tata Motors stock. Post the deal, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) can now continue to export and import between the UK and the EU without any restriction and additional overheads. This helped drive the Tata Motors stock up 4% on Monday.

No doubt, the deal will pave the way for a smoother trade between the UK and the EU. It also removes a long-standing overhang on the stock because of the delay in Brexit negotiations. Note that JLR accounts for over 80% of Tata Motors revenues, and hence the deal was crucial.

The deal will also help consolidate the recovery seen in JLR sales in the second quarter. JLR retail sales were up 53% sequentially in Q2, which is a substantial recovery post the lockdowns in the UK. Of course, things are not out of the woods in the UK given that the second-wave is being seen as more severe. Hence, the recovery may not be smooth and could be more gradual.

Nevertheless, analysts expect a global recovery in the auto sector given the slowdown in the previous two years. And the recovery in some of the key markets for JLR is expected to remain optimistic. “As global demand catches its breath, we think that demand in 2021 will return to growth, forecasting a 10.1% year-on-year growth with solid recoveries in the US and China, while maintaining a cautious stance on Europe," said Credit Suisse in a December 15 report.

This could be further helped by the fact that JLR has been continuing its cost reduction efforts. In Q2, JLR’s profit before tax turned positive despite vehicle sales lower than the year-ago period. JLR’s Ebitda margins stood at 11.1%, which is encouraging. Ebitda is earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortization.

In addition, major capital spends for JLR are now behind with an improvement expected in the product mix, say analysts. This should lift free cash flows of JLR. Hence, if the trend persists, the efforts are being seen to considerably improve the operating profile in the coming year.

Nevertheless, the stock has been on a roll post the lockdown. After the covid-19 hammering, the stock is now back to near its pre-covid levels, and is trading flat year-to-date. However, post the exuberance around the Brexit deal, investors are likely to focus on JLR sales and a recovery in the domestic market.

