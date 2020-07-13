Tata Motors June quarter update indicate benign liquidity position at JLR

As countries across the world ease lockdown restrictions, vehicle sales have begun to recover. The 25% year-on-year fall in sales in June was lower than the 42% drop for the entire Q1 FY21. "Post the resumption of operations, the Range Rover Sport, the new Range Rover Evoque, and the Land Rover Discovery Sport emerged as the bestselling vehicles. Customer response to the new Land Rover Defender has been overwhelmingly positive, and as retailers have come back on line, there has been a surge of interest in the Land Rover," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.