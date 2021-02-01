Tata Motors’ margins surprise in Dec quarter, but caution ahead

Tata Motors Ltd’s results for the quarter ended December are praiseworthy. For one, profit margins are strikingly good. Subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover’s ( JLR ) Ebitda margin for the December quarter stood at 15.8%. “There are some one-offs here but even excluding that, margins are above expected," said an analyst requesting anonymity. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

JLR’s margins were driven by better sales mix and cost control efforts. Tata Motors’ standalone margin at 5.8% is also above expectations. Having said this, some analysts are sceptical on how far JLR’s cost-cutting efforts would continue to help in future. “Even as we appreciate the turnaround in the standalone business, we believe JLR cost-cutting initiatives may not be sustainable. JLR cost-cutting initiatives have been driven by lower warranty and variable marketing expenses, which were significantly lower this quarter; the management expects these costs to increase," wrote analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities in a report on 29 January.

JLR’s average selling price per unit increased by 18% year-on-year thanks to a better model mix (higher Land Rover mix) and greater contribution from China. Further, JLR’s free cash flow (FCF) improved sequentially to £562 million in the December quarter from £463 million in the September quarter. This was helped by profit from operations and better working capital cycle. “We expect JLR to continue improving FCF trajectory ahead given lean inventory levels, gradual revival in end markets and the March quarter being seasonally stronger," said analysts from Ambit Capital Pvt. Ltd in a report on 30 January.

View Full Image Over the past two quarters, JLR has generated free cash flow led by cost savings

Overall, Tata Motors saw 5.5% year-on-year growth in consolidated revenues for the December quarter to about ₹75,654 crore.

Consolidated Ebitda increased as much as 60% to nearly ₹11,510 crore, helped by JLR’s as well as the standalone businesses’ better performance. Consolidated auto FCF stood at ₹7,900 crore for Q3. Further, net consolidated automotive debt has reduced sequentially to ₹54,654 crore from ₹61,535 crore in the September quarter. “We expect consolidated FCF of about ₹42,900 crore in FY22-23 (estimated), expected to result in further reduction of net auto debt ahead," said Ambit’s analysts.

As things stand, investors seem to be factoring in the optimism adequately in Tata Motors shares. After all, the stock has increased as much as 43% in the past month. Moreover, some analysts believe a significant recovery in JLR volumes may be difficult. “We maintain our ‘Sell’ rating on the stock as we have a muted outlook for recovery in JLR volumes considering the weak global economy and a weak model launch pipeline. We believe the company will have to step up its investments in the electric segment in order to stay competitive in this evolving space," said Kotak’s analysts.

