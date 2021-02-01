Tata Motors’ margins surprise in Dec quarter, but caution ahead

JLR’s margins were driven by better sales mix and cost control efforts. Tata Motors’ standalone margin at 5.8% is also above expectations. Having said this, some analysts are sceptical on how far JLR’s cost-cutting efforts would continue to help in future. “Even as we appreciate the turnaround in the standalone business, we believe JLR cost-cutting initiatives may not be sustainable. JLR cost-cutting initiatives have been driven by lower warranty and variable marketing expenses, which were significantly lower this quarter; the management expects these costs to increase," wrote analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities in a report on 29 January.

