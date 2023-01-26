Tata Motors needs JLR on cruise control now

After a muted show in the first half of FY23 (H1FY23), Tata Motors Ltd’s UK-based subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover Automation Plc (JLR) has impressed with a strong rebound in the December quarter (Q3FY23). But one swallow does not make a summer. This is why investors in the Tata Motors stock should be a tad bit cautious given the looming recessionary threat in Europe, which could weigh on JLR volumes. Moreover, while the lockdowns in China are easing now, a potential spurt in covid cases does pose a risk.