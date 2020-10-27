Tata Motors outpaces Street as JLR rides to profitability

Tata Motors Ltd’s (TML) Q2 results have been quite a few wheel-lengths ahead of the Street, following the acceleration in Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) after the coronavirus lockdown. TML’s domestic business is also stepping on the gas with revenues recovering sequentially.

While JLR’s retail volumes have slipped about 12% year-on-year (y-o-y), the 53% sequential pick-up has been remarkable. The improvement in China coupled with Europe and the US also picking up despite the second wave of coronavirus cases is impressive. JLR’s global retail network has also reopened.

View Full Image Source: Company

Analysts have pointed out that overall discount levels have come down, aiding revenues. JLR’s Q2 revenues shot up 52% sequentially, although y-o-y, they were lower 28%. Still, lower costs and the operational performance are quite encouraging. JLR’s profit before tax turned a corner after two quarters of heavy losses. The company saved about €600 million in costs in the quarter, and about €1.8 billion in the year so far.

Domestically, both TML’s commercial and passenger vehicle businesses are recovering well after the lockdown. Note that retail sales of commercial vehicles have jumped to 38,300 units in Q2 after plummeting to 3,100 units in Q1. However, while cargo demand is improving, demand from the bus segment continues to be lacklustre.

Passenger vehicle sales have been improving due to a pickup in retail sales amid growing preference for personal mobility. In fact, TML’s passenger vehicle sales were up 73% y-o-y. The management noted that retail sales have done well due to mounting demand.

Overall, TML’s consolidated revenue and operating profit improvement have come ahead of the Street’s expectations. Ebitda margins stood at 10.5% in Q2 on lower costs compared to 2.6% in Q1. Net losses too narrowed q-o-q against expectations of higher losses. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

“Despite a decline of more than 30% in JLR volumes, the company recorded healthy margins. This resulted in significant narrow down in consolidated losses. It is a stellar performance despite a challenging environment," said Mitul Shah, head of research, Reliance Securities.

While analysts are likely to upgrade their earnings expectations for the year after the good show, the TML stock seems to be reflecting the improved performance.

The stock did well post covid-19 and is just about 32% lower than its pre-covid highs from its fall of about 67% in March. The stock is trading at a one-year forward price-earnings multiple of about 27 times as per Bloomberg.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via