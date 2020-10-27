Tata Motors outpaces Street as JLR rides to profitability

Analysts have pointed out that overall discount levels have come down, aiding revenues. JLR’s Q2 revenues shot up 52% sequentially, although y-o-y, they were lower 28%. Still, lower costs and the operational performance are quite encouraging. JLR’s profit before tax turned a corner after two quarters of heavy losses. The company saved about €600 million in costs in the quarter, and about €1.8 billion in the year so far.