On Tuesday afternoon, Tata Motors Ltd shares were cruising along near their 52-week highs, as if problems such as chip shortages were minor speed bumps. But investors were in for a rude shock, when the company issued a profit warning owing to the ongoing chip shortage issue.

It said the cash balance at Jaguar Land Rover stood at £3.7 billion at the end of Q1, which compares with a balance of £4.8 billion in end-March. What’s more, it said the chip shortage situation is worsening, which will lead to a cash outflow of £1 billion in the September quarter as well. That amounts to a huge 44% hit on its cash position, something that investors evidently didn’t see coming. In all, operating cash outflow is estimated at roughly $2.9 billion.

The covid-19 pandemic has caused a global shortage of semiconductor chips, owing to a surge in demand for electronic goods to the point where supply has fallen far short of demand.

Tata Motors shares fell 12% from their intra-day highs soon after the stock exchanges published the profit warning. In absolute terms, this amounted to about a $1.9 billion hit on the firm’s market capitalization.

The sharp and sudden decline in the company’s shares is a good example of the exuberance in the stock markets, with investors brushing aside various concerns related to earnings.

Tata Motors has been talking about the chip shortage for some time now, and mentioned in a conference call in mid-May that things had worsened in Q1. But the view in the Street appeared to be that this would only impact demand in the near term which would be recouped later.

“The present global supply shortage of semi-conductors would impact production and sales volumes. However, supply constraints would ease in 2HFY22 as new capacity comes online. As a result, most of the lost production would be recovered once the supply of semi-conductors improves," analysts at Motilal Oswal had said n a mid-June note to clients.

Tata Motors’ latest update says the shortages can last much longer. “We expect the situation will start to improve in the second half of our financial year. However, the broader underlying structural capacity issues will only be resolved as supplier investment in new capacities comes online over the next 12-18 months and so we expect some level of shortages will continue through to the end of the year and beyond," the company said.

The company expects the chip supply shortages in the second quarter to be greater than in the first quarter, potentially resulting in wholesale volumes coming about 50% lower than planned.

