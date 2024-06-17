Tata Motors puts pedal to the metal but margin, market share concerns remain

Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a report it expects JLR margins to remain stable over FY24-26, given rising cost pressure as it invests in measures to increase demand, and EV ramp-up, which is likely to be margin-dilutive. Even in the India business, both CV and PV businesses are seeing moderation in demand, the report said. The brokerage mentions the above-mentioned headwinds could hurt future performance after Tata Motors delivered an extremely robust performance across key segments in FY24.