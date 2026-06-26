Tata Motors PV is on a clear road. JLR remains the speed bump.

Investors looking for a turnaround in Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (PV) will need to look beyond the next couple of years.
Investors looking for a turnaround in Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (PV) will need to look beyond the next couple of years.
At its investor meeting this week, the company laid out an ambitious five-year roadmap: six new model launches, more than 20 facelifts and refreshes, and a target to grow domestic volumes at a 15% compound annual rate between FY26 and FY31—more than double the industry's expected 6-7% growth. If achieved, the plan would lift its domestic market share by about five percentage points to 20%. The company delivered a 15% year-on-year increase in FY26 sales volume, compared with industry growth of 8%.
At its investor meeting this week, the company laid out an ambitious five-year roadmap: six new model launches, more than 20 facelifts and refreshes, and a target to grow domestic volumes at a 15% compound annual rate between FY26 and FY31—more than double the industry's expected 6-7% growth. If achieved, the plan would lift its domestic market share by about five percentage points to 20%. The company delivered a 15% year-on-year increase in FY26 sales volume, compared with industry growth of 8%.
Tata Motors expects structural demand drivers to support that growth, with rising incomes expanding the addressable market and replacement cycles shortening to four-five years.
Even so, analysts remain more measured on the near-term outlook. JM Financial Institutional Securities expects Tata Motors PV's volumes to grow 12.3% in FY27 and 9.2% in FY28, while Nomura Global Markets Research projects growth of 18% and 5%, respectively.
Growth drivers
The company expects electric vehicles (EVs) and compressed natural gas (CNG) models to account for nearly 80% of incremental industry volumes. In FY26, CNG volumes grew 22% and EV sales rose 24%, with the two segments contributing more than 40% of total sales. The West Asia conflict and the resulting spike in crude oil prices have reinforced the shift away from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, while rising ICE vehicle costs are expected to narrow the price gap with EVs.
Tata Motors PV also plans to increase annual production capacity to 1.3 million units from 0.9 million and nearly double its dealer network. It is targeting 5-6% cost savings through localization and other initiatives, which it expects will help double its Ebitda margin (excluding production-linked incentive benefits) and drive a 37% Ebitda CAGR.
JLR watch
For investors, however, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) remains the bigger swing factor.
At its investor meeting last week, the British luxury carmaker guided for a recovery in FY27, forecasting 13% revenue growth and an Ebit margin of 4%, up from 0.7% in FY26. That would allow JLR to break even on free cash flow after reporting a negative £2.3 billion (about ₹29,000 crore) in FY26.
Analysts, however, are cautious. “For JLR, commodity cost inflation, continued US tariffs, and elevated warranty costs are expected to weigh on near-term profitability despite ongoing cost-control initiatives,” noted JM Financial.
Since Tata Motors completed the demerger of its passenger vehicle (including JLR) and commercial vehicle businesses on 14 October, Tata Motors PV shares have fallen about 11%, compared with a 1.3% gain in the Nifty Auto index, weighed down by concerns over JLR.
“While we believe Tata Motors PV’s long-term ambitions are encouraging, execution remains back-ended and JLR’s performance remains the key swing factor and a key monitorable,” said Nomura.