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Tata Motors PV is on a clear road. JLR remains the speed bump.

Ashish Agrawal
2 min read26 Jun 2026, 01:00 PM IST
For Tata Motors PV, JLR’s performance remains the key swing factor and a key monitorable. (File Photo: Reuters)
For Tata Motors PV, JLR’s performance remains the key swing factor and a key monitorable. (File Photo: Reuters)
Summary

The carmaker has laid out an ambitious domestic growth roadmap, but investors remain focused on Jaguar Land Rover's recovery as the key driver of future stock performance.

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Investors looking for a turnaround in Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (PV) will need to look beyond the next couple of years.

Investors looking for a turnaround in Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (PV) will need to look beyond the next couple of years.

At its investor meeting this week, the company laid out an ambitious five-year roadmap: six new model launches, more than 20 facelifts and refreshes, and a target to grow domestic volumes at a 15% compound annual rate between FY26 and FY31—more than double the industry's expected 6-7% growth. If achieved, the plan would lift its domestic market share by about five percentage points to 20%. The company delivered a 15% year-on-year increase in FY26 sales volume, compared with industry growth of 8%.

At its investor meeting this week, the company laid out an ambitious five-year roadmap: six new model launches, more than 20 facelifts and refreshes, and a target to grow domestic volumes at a 15% compound annual rate between FY26 and FY31—more than double the industry's expected 6-7% growth. If achieved, the plan would lift its domestic market share by about five percentage points to 20%. The company delivered a 15% year-on-year increase in FY26 sales volume, compared with industry growth of 8%.

Tata Motors expects structural demand drivers to support that growth, with rising incomes expanding the addressable market and replacement cycles shortening to four-five years.

Even so, analysts remain more measured on the near-term outlook. JM Financial Institutional Securities expects Tata Motors PV's volumes to grow 12.3% in FY27 and 9.2% in FY28, while Nomura Global Markets Research projects growth of 18% and 5%, respectively.

Also Read | Tata Motors’ India business is booming. JLR is still the problem

Growth drivers

The company expects electric vehicles (EVs) and compressed natural gas (CNG) models to account for nearly 80% of incremental industry volumes. In FY26, CNG volumes grew 22% and EV sales rose 24%, with the two segments contributing more than 40% of total sales. The West Asia conflict and the resulting spike in crude oil prices have reinforced the shift away from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, while rising ICE vehicle costs are expected to narrow the price gap with EVs.

Tata Motors PV also plans to increase annual production capacity to 1.3 million units from 0.9 million and nearly double its dealer network. It is targeting 5-6% cost savings through localization and other initiatives, which it expects will help double its Ebitda margin (excluding production-linked incentive benefits) and drive a 37% Ebitda CAGR.

JLR watch

For investors, however, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) remains the bigger swing factor.

At its investor meeting last week, the British luxury carmaker guided for a recovery in FY27, forecasting 13% revenue growth and an Ebit margin of 4%, up from 0.7% in FY26. That would allow JLR to break even on free cash flow after reporting a negative £2.3 billion (about 29,000 crore) in FY26.

Also Read | Tata Motors blames hatchback slump on neglect, moves to reverse ‘mistake’

Analysts, however, are cautious. “For JLR, commodity cost inflation, continued US tariffs, and elevated warranty costs are expected to weigh on near-term profitability despite ongoing cost-control initiatives,” noted JM Financial.

Since Tata Motors completed the demerger of its passenger vehicle (including JLR) and commercial vehicle businesses on 14 October, Tata Motors PV shares have fallen about 11%, compared with a 1.3% gain in the Nifty Auto index, weighed down by concerns over JLR.

“While we believe Tata Motors PV’s long-term ambitions are encouraging, execution remains back-ended and JLR’s performance remains the key swing factor and a key monitorable,” said Nomura.

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Meet the Author

Ashish Agrawal

Ashish Agrawal has been associated with Mint for the last two years and writes for the ‘Mark to MarkRead more

et’ column. He has done his master’s in business administration from IIM Calcutta, specialising in finance and operations. His previous experience includes stints with The Economic Times and JSW Steel, among others. He has over 15 years of experience in stock market research, analysis and writing, and has covered sectors such as metals and mining, oil and gas, power (including renewables), capital goods (including electronics).<br><br>Ashish is passionate about infrastructure sectors, which, he believes, are the strands that lift the entire economy. He was invited for a visit to France, by the Government of France, in recognition of his coverage of issues related to nuclear power. Besides, Ashish has considerable understanding of the Indian and global economy and is the author of a book, “Indian Economy & Business: Overview of Recent Trends & Events”. As a part of the enterprise risk management team at JSW Steel, he had conceptualised, proposed and developed a Risk Index for the enterprise to quantify and monitor all the risk factors, and take mitigating action as needed.

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HomeMarketsMark To MarketTata Motors PV is on a clear road. JLR remains the speed bump.

Tata Motors PV is on a clear road. JLR remains the speed bump.

Ashish Agrawal
2 min read26 Jun 2026, 01:00 PM IST
For Tata Motors PV, JLR’s performance remains the key swing factor and a key monitorable. (File Photo: Reuters)
For Tata Motors PV, JLR’s performance remains the key swing factor and a key monitorable. (File Photo: Reuters)
Summary

The carmaker has laid out an ambitious domestic growth roadmap, but investors remain focused on Jaguar Land Rover's recovery as the key driver of future stock performance.

Gift this article

Investors looking for a turnaround in Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (PV) will need to look beyond the next couple of years.

Investors looking for a turnaround in Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (PV) will need to look beyond the next couple of years.

At its investor meeting this week, the company laid out an ambitious five-year roadmap: six new model launches, more than 20 facelifts and refreshes, and a target to grow domestic volumes at a 15% compound annual rate between FY26 and FY31—more than double the industry's expected 6-7% growth. If achieved, the plan would lift its domestic market share by about five percentage points to 20%. The company delivered a 15% year-on-year increase in FY26 sales volume, compared with industry growth of 8%.

At its investor meeting this week, the company laid out an ambitious five-year roadmap: six new model launches, more than 20 facelifts and refreshes, and a target to grow domestic volumes at a 15% compound annual rate between FY26 and FY31—more than double the industry's expected 6-7% growth. If achieved, the plan would lift its domestic market share by about five percentage points to 20%. The company delivered a 15% year-on-year increase in FY26 sales volume, compared with industry growth of 8%.

Tata Motors expects structural demand drivers to support that growth, with rising incomes expanding the addressable market and replacement cycles shortening to four-five years.

Even so, analysts remain more measured on the near-term outlook. JM Financial Institutional Securities expects Tata Motors PV's volumes to grow 12.3% in FY27 and 9.2% in FY28, while Nomura Global Markets Research projects growth of 18% and 5%, respectively.

Also Read | Tata Motors’ India business is booming. JLR is still the problem

Growth drivers

The company expects electric vehicles (EVs) and compressed natural gas (CNG) models to account for nearly 80% of incremental industry volumes. In FY26, CNG volumes grew 22% and EV sales rose 24%, with the two segments contributing more than 40% of total sales. The West Asia conflict and the resulting spike in crude oil prices have reinforced the shift away from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, while rising ICE vehicle costs are expected to narrow the price gap with EVs.

Tata Motors PV also plans to increase annual production capacity to 1.3 million units from 0.9 million and nearly double its dealer network. It is targeting 5-6% cost savings through localization and other initiatives, which it expects will help double its Ebitda margin (excluding production-linked incentive benefits) and drive a 37% Ebitda CAGR.

JLR watch

For investors, however, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) remains the bigger swing factor.

At its investor meeting last week, the British luxury carmaker guided for a recovery in FY27, forecasting 13% revenue growth and an Ebit margin of 4%, up from 0.7% in FY26. That would allow JLR to break even on free cash flow after reporting a negative £2.3 billion (about 29,000 crore) in FY26.

Also Read | Tata Motors blames hatchback slump on neglect, moves to reverse ‘mistake’

Analysts, however, are cautious. “For JLR, commodity cost inflation, continued US tariffs, and elevated warranty costs are expected to weigh on near-term profitability despite ongoing cost-control initiatives,” noted JM Financial.

Since Tata Motors completed the demerger of its passenger vehicle (including JLR) and commercial vehicle businesses on 14 October, Tata Motors PV shares have fallen about 11%, compared with a 1.3% gain in the Nifty Auto index, weighed down by concerns over JLR.

“While we believe Tata Motors PV’s long-term ambitions are encouraging, execution remains back-ended and JLR’s performance remains the key swing factor and a key monitorable,” said Nomura.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ashish Agrawal

Ashish Agrawal has been associated with Mint for the last two years and writes for the ‘Mark to MarkRead more

et’ column. He has done his master’s in business administration from IIM Calcutta, specialising in finance and operations. His previous experience includes stints with The Economic Times and JSW Steel, among others. He has over 15 years of experience in stock market research, analysis and writing, and has covered sectors such as metals and mining, oil and gas, power (including renewables), capital goods (including electronics).<br><br>Ashish is passionate about infrastructure sectors, which, he believes, are the strands that lift the entire economy. He was invited for a visit to France, by the Government of France, in recognition of his coverage of issues related to nuclear power. Besides, Ashish has considerable understanding of the Indian and global economy and is the author of a book, “Indian Economy & Business: Overview of Recent Trends & Events”. As a part of the enterprise risk management team at JSW Steel, he had conceptualised, proposed and developed a Risk Index for the enterprise to quantify and monitor all the risk factors, and take mitigating action as needed.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketTata Motors PV is on a clear road. JLR remains the speed bump.
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