Tata Motors’s split could shift its passenger-vehicles business into top gear
Summary
- A rough calculation shows the market is valuing Tata Motors’s PV business at an EV/Ebitda multiple of about 5 times, far lower than Maruti’s 17 times.
Investors in Tata Motors Ltd (TaMo) appear to agree with the company’s view that two is better than one. Shares of the automaker closed more than 3% higher on Tuesday after it announced its decision to split its commercial-vehicles (CV) and passenger-vehicles (PV) businesses into two separate companies. Existing shareholders will get one share each of both firms.