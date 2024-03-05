Tata Motors’s split could shift its passenger-vehicles business into top gear

Notably, financials of TaMo’s both businesses are already available separately, allowing a comparison with rivals in the individual segments with distinct values assigned to each. Currently, investors interested in buying only the less cyclical PV business have to buy the CV business, too, as they are under a single entity. For perspective, shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Ashok Leyland Ltd trade at an FY24 estimated EV/Ebitda multiple of almost 17 times and 11 times, respectively. Maruti makes passenger cars and Ashok Leyland commercial vehicles. This suggests that after TaMo’s split, there is likely to be higher demand for shares of the PV business, leading to a re-rating.