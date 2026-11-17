The Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) stock recovered a bit on Tuesday, rising about 1% after plunging 9% a day earlier. Investors have had to come to terms with the extended recovery timelines now anticipated for subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC (JLR).
The management now expects JLR’s FY27 revenue at 25 billion GBP, compared with 26 billion GBP estimated earlier, and 23 billion GBP in FY26. It cut down its Ebit margin guidance from 4% to 2-3% (0.7% in FY26) and is expected to miss its free cash-flow breakeven guidance.