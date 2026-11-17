The Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) stock recovered a bit on Tuesday, rising about 1% after plunging 9% a day earlier. Investors have had to come to terms with the extended recovery timelines now anticipated for subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC (JLR).
The Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) stock recovered a bit on Tuesday, rising about 1% after plunging 9% a day earlier. Investors have had to come to terms with the extended recovery timelines now anticipated for subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC (JLR).
The management now expects JLR’s FY27 revenue at 25 billion GBP, compared with 26 billion GBP estimated earlier, and 23 billion GBP in FY26. It cut down its Ebit margin guidance from 4% to 2-3% (0.7% in FY26) and is expected to miss its free cash-flow breakeven guidance.
The management now expects JLR’s FY27 revenue at 25 billion GBP, compared with 26 billion GBP estimated earlier, and 23 billion GBP in FY26. It cut down its Ebit margin guidance from 4% to 2-3% (0.7% in FY26) and is expected to miss its free cash-flow breakeven guidance.
Positive cash flows are now expected only in FY28. Cost-cuts of 1.7 billion GBP over two years should bring down the breakeven volume to 300,000 units. Besides, as the share of new launches in the model-mix rises from FY28, variable marketing expenses should decline as a percentage of sales, thus lifting Ebitda.
The company has invested 11.5 billion GBP of the 15 billion-18 billion GBP planned over five years. So, investment cash outflows should moderate hereon. Taken together, the company can return to a net cash position only by FY30-end.
In other words, JLR continued to remain the albatross around TMPV’s neck even as domestic passenger vehicles clocked industry-beating growth in the September quarter (Q2FY27). But that wasn’t enough, prompting cuts in earnings estimates of analysts.
Consolidated revenue rose 34% year-on-year to ₹96,920 crore in Q2. But the Ebitda margin narrowed 143 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 5%. The year-ago quarter’s Ebitda margin was negative due to cyberattack-affected operations in JLR.
On that low base, JLR clocked 24.6% volume growth to almost 82,500 units, and 20.3% revenue growth to 5.9 billion GBP. The Ebitda margin turned positive to 6.6% from -1.6% in Q2FY26, but dipped from 8.1% in Q1FY27, weighed down by lower quarter-on-quarter volumes, an adverse geographical and product mix, and higher variable marketing expenses amid steep competition and muted demand in China.
China, UK
China wholesales fell over 45% year-on-year, while geopolitical disruptions continued to affect demand and logistics in West Asia. The UK picked up the slack, benefiting from the plate-change in September as buyers tend to delay vehicle purchases until new registration codes are released. But this affected profitability, exacerbating the impact from the shift in the model-mix towards Discovery models.
China is expected to remain a tough market as overcapacity among domestic automakers could crowd out global brands. But the licence fees from Chery JV’s Freelander, new launches and North America focus can cushion some of the impact. Three new luxury EVs were launched last quarter, with deliveries expected from early 2027.
Encouragingly, the India passenger vehicles (PV) business saw a 40% year-on-year wholesale volume growth to 202,000 units, taking market share to 14.3%. New launches, including Sierra and Aeris, have strengthened the product pipeline, while the deepening industry-wide EV penetration should further support growth.
But even India PV was not immune to commodity price pressures. Operating leverage was more than negated by higher commodity prices and adverse currency movements, resulting in a 182-bps year-on-year Ebitda margin fall to 3.9%.
Price increases and cost-reduction measures have absorbed only about 40% of the commodity cost increase so far. The management expects pressure to persist in Q3, with input costs likely to plateau only in Q4. Meanwhile, capacity constraints in EVs and CNG models meant that the strong demand could not be fully monetized.
So far in 2026, TMPV’s shares are down 28%, making valuations seem attractive to that extent. But a sustained re-rating in the stock would need stronger execution at JLR.