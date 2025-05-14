Tata Motors’ windscreen is hazy amid the fog of tariffs
SummaryAmid looming uncertainties, JLR’s Q4FY25 performance isn’t exciting. Revenue was up just 2%, Ebitda declined 5% and volume growth was barely 1%
Tata Motors Ltd’s stock has largely become a derivative of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), its luxury car unit that contributed nearly 70% to consolidated revenue and 80% to Ebitda in FY25.
