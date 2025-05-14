Tata Motors’ windscreen is hazy amid the fog of tariffs

JLR sold 129,000 vehicles in North America in FY25, which is 32% of its total sales. Though sales data for the US alone is not available, a bulk of North America sales should be in the US markets. Exports to the US are either from the UK or JLR’s plant in Slovakia. Exports from Slovakia could face a higher import duty rate of 27.5% as the EU-US trade deal is yet to be finalized.