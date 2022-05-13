Tata Motors’ shares ride high on Q4 margin surprise

In the Indian business, the CV segment would benefit from further growth with increased infrastructure activity. The management said in the call that the increase in fuel prices did not impact demand as is evident from the good traction in May so far. The outlook for PV business is likely to remain strong and hence the company is boosting capital expenditure in the segment. Note that in FY22, PV volumes increased by 67% y-o-y and the market share improved to 12.1% from 8.2% in FY21.