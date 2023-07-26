Tata Motors Ltd’s shares have surged quite a bit this year and what is more, the momentum may continue. Along with the June quarter (Q1FY24) results, the automaker said it will extinguish its differential voting rights (DVR) shares and issue ordinary shares in place of them. Prior to this, Tata Motors ordinary and DVR shares were up by about 65% and 82%, respectively, in 2023 so far. DVR shares were trading at a discount of about 41% to the ordinary shares.

Now, according to the proposal approved by Tata Motors Board to cancel DVR shares, the company will issue seven shares for every 10 DVR shares held. Considering closing share price on 24 July, this transaction implies that DVR shares are at a 30% discount to the ordinary shares. Therefore, it is not surprising that DVR shares rose by about 12% on Wednesday, narrowing the gap with the ordinary shares.

Besides the boost to market capitalization, this event has a positive bearing on the automaker’s financials. The company’s share capital will reduce by 4.2% thus making it earnings per share (EPS) accretive for all shareholders. The transaction is expected to take 12-15 months to complete. “We have increased our FY2025-26E consolidated EPS estimates by 8% driven by 1-2% increase in Ebitda assumptions; and 4% positive impact due to reduction in share capital on account of cancellation of DVR shares," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in a report on 25 July.

Further, the improving performance in its British subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc (JLR) could keep investors excited for longer. In Q1, this vertical put up a strong show with underlying Ebit at 7.5% versus 6.5% in Q4FY23 driven by factors such as favourable mix. The company is on track to meet its Ebit margin guidance of over 6% in FY24 and sees a possibility of raising that target. However, if the mix normalizes ahead, then it would weigh on the margin.

To be sure, there are some concerns in Tata Motors’ India business. The commercial vehicle business is losing its market share. In Q1, Tata Motors CV market share stood at 39.1% versus 41.7% in FY23. In the passenger vehicle (PV) segment, electric vehicle business is in the red at the Ebitda level, which is a drag on the overall PV margin profile.

In view of this, rebound in India business is crucial to keep investor sentiment intact. As things stand, the ordinary shares of Tata Motors are flirting with their 52-week highs of ₹665.40 apiece, suggesting investors are factoring in the rosy picture adequately.