Tata Motors shares zip ahead on robust JLR show, DVR cancellation

Tata Motors Ltd’s shares have surged quite a bit this year and what is more, the momentum may continue. Along with the June quarter (Q1FY24) results, the automaker said it will extinguish its differential voting rights (DVR) shares and issue ordinary shares in place of them. Prior to this, Tata Motors ordinary and DVR shares were up by about 65% and 82%, respectively, in 2023 so far. DVR shares were trading at a discount of about 41% to the ordinary shares.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}