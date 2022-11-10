Tata Motors skids on muted Q2 show in India biz, weak outlook in JLR

The company maintains that the demand environment is strong for JLR. Order book rose slightly to 205,000 units from 200,000 units at the end of Q1. With new chip supply agreements in place, the semiconductor crisis would ease going forward. As such, JLR expects wholesale volumes in H2 to be over 160,000 higher than 147,000 units seen in H1. Even so, it expects to be free cash flow neutral in FY23 versus a positive guidance earlier.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}