Tata Motors stock plays catch up, but fortunes hinge on JLR’s prospects

The Tata Motors Ltd stock has seen some good cheer coming back after the company saw an improvement in passenger vehicle (PV) sales. With about four million passenger vehicles sold since its inception, investors are banking on the prospect that this division could see the good fortunes continue. This is also part of the reason why the stock gained about 27% in the past month.

Sure enough, the recent new car launches have been gaining some traction. Domestic passenger vehicle sales increased about 141% over last year. Analysts reckon that the new cars have started to see improved monthly sales. Sure enough, the PV segment has seen its market share improve to about 7.9% in the first half, from 4.% in FY20. But investors should not draw much comfort from domestic PV sales.

Much of the stock’s fortunes depend heavily on the sales volume growth in Jaguar Land Rover, UK, which contributes to a much greater part of revenues. No doubt sales have started to swing back for JLR after the lockdown in the UK with second-quarter showing an improvement of about 53%. Sales in Europe and China are also showing signs of improvement post the lockdown.

Even then, the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic in Europe and the US could hamper the momentum. While analysts point out that inventory levels have come off in distribution channels, investors would still need to keenly watch JLR dispatches in the coming months. Any slip in sales volumes could pose a risk to the stock’s recent catch-up rally.

Besides, the upcoming Brexit is another factor that could bear on the stock, given that the transition period expires on 31 December, while a trade deal with the European Union is not yet in place.

“We have a muted outlook for recovery in JLR volumes considering the weak global economy, a weak model launch pipeline and the Brexit event in CY2021E, which could have a material impact on the JLR business," analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said in its result note dated 27 October.

Another factor to watch is its consolidated debt levels, which remain high. Note the company did well to deliver savings of about £0.3 bn in the UK operations and ₹280 crore in the domestic segment last quarter. Indeed, the firm has pruned capital expenditure plans to new product launches, and other upgrades, which would save on costs.

“The capex cycle has peaked and containing the capex spend should also spur JLR’s free cash flow," said analysts at Edelweiss Securities in a client note.

Nevertheless, given the recent catch-up rally in the stock with the rest of the market, the stock is now just about 13% away from its pre-covid highs.

