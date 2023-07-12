How the Tata Motors stock hit the fast lane

The Tata Motors Ltd stock is having its moment in the sun. It is the best performing stock in the Nifty Auto index so far in 2023, with the automaker’s shares gaining as much as 60%. This comes after a miserable 2022 when the stock had fallen by 20%. A key factor driving this optimism is the notable improvement in the performance of its British subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc (JLR). This has led to better visibility on debt reduction and improved free cash flow (FCF) outlook.

Based on preliminary cash balances, JLR expects to report positive FCF of over £400 million in the June quarter (Q1FY24), said the company. In Q4FY23, this measure stood at £815 million.

View Full Image Graphic: Mint

The Street couldn’t be more pleased. “Typically, Q1 is when working capital unwinding occurs, leading to a negative FCF. A positive FCF implies a strong working capital management and underlying margin," Kumar Rakesh, analyst at BNP Paribas Securities India, said. In Q1FY23, JLR’s FCF was negative £769 million. “JLR’s FCF guidance for Q1FY24 is exceptionally strong. With this, company’s FCF target of £2 billion for FY24, which earlier appeared aggressive, looks achievable now," he said.

Q1 volume performance is in line with expectations, with JLR clocking 30% year-on-year volume growth. Demand is strong. The order book remained robust with over 185,000 client orders at the quarter-end, a reduction from 200,000 at 31 March 2023 in line with expectati-ons, as chip and other supply constraints continue to ease, the company said.

“Our global autos team expects a V-shaped recovery in global auto demand in 2023F/24F driven by pent-up demand," said analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory Securities (India) in a report on 11 July.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle (CV) segment is expected to see margin pressure in Q1 led by weak volumes, after Q4 got a boost due to pre-buying ahead of transition to Bharat Stage VI Phase 2 norms. However, volume is likely to pick pace from Q2 onwards and that would aid margin performance. But over the medium term, the road could get rocky. “As we get closer to peak of current CV upcycle in next 12-18 months, the risk of CV downcycle would start getting factored into the share price well in advance of actual downturn happening at ground level," Basudeb Banerjee, analyst at ICICI Securities Ltd, said. In the passenger vehicle (PV) business, market share shifts need closer tracking with the increasing competition in the sport utility vehicle market. Further, a rising mix of electric vehicles (EVs) would weigh on the margin at least in the near to medium term. In FY23, EVs formed 9% of total PV volumes.

Additionally, deleveraging would also be a key catalyst for the stock, which closed at ₹621.45 apiece on Wednesday. Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ one year target price is ₹700 apiece.

As such, initial public offering of Tata Technologies Ltd would strengthen Tata Motors balance sheet. As on FY23-end, the company’s net automotive debt was ₹43,700 crore.

To be sure, investor sentiments would continue to remain upbeat if there is considerable progress towards its FY24 targets. Rakesh of BNP feels the investor excitement about the stock is not overdone. “In fact, expectations are quite moderate relative to what the company has guided for," he said. When Q1 results are announced, how JLR’s margin fares will be in focus. The company aims to achieve an Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) margin of over 6% in FY24 versus 2.4% in FY23. According to Rakesh, “Macro is the biggest risk for JLR given fears of a potential slowdown in the global economy, along with its slow transition to EV."

Additionally, deleveraging would also be a key catalyst for the stock, which closed at Rs620.05 apiece on Wednesday. Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ one year target price for the stock is Rs700 apiece.

As such, the initial public offering of Tata Technologies would aid in reducing the debt burden. As on FY23 end, Tata Motors net automotive debt was Rs43,700 crore.

To be sure, investor sentiments would continue to remain upbeat if there is considerable progress towards its FY24 targets. Rakesh of BNP feels the investor excitement about the stock is not overdone. “In fact, expectations are quite moderate relative to what the company has guided for," he said.

When Q1 results are announced, how JLR’s margin fare will be in focus. The company aims to achieve an Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) margin of over 6% in FY24 versus 2.4% in FY23. According to Rakesh, “Macro is the biggest risk for JLR given fears of a potential slowdown in the global economy, along with its slow transition to EV."