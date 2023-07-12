Markets
How the Tata Motors stock hit the fast lane
SummaryIt is the best performing stock in the Nifty Auto index so far in 2023, with the automaker’s shares gaining as much as 60%.
The Tata Motors Ltd stock is having its moment in the sun. It is the best performing stock in the Nifty Auto index so far in 2023, with the automaker’s shares gaining as much as 60%. This comes after a miserable 2022 when the stock had fallen by 20%. A key factor driving this optimism is the notable improvement in the performance of its British subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc (JLR). This has led to better visibility on debt reduction and improved free cash flow (FCF) outlook.
