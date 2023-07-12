How the Tata Motors stock hit the fast lane

Meanwhile, Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle (CV) segment is expected to see margin pressure in Q1 led by weak volumes, after Q4 got a boost due to pre-buying ahead of transition to Bharat Stage VI Phase 2 norms. However, volume is likely to pick pace from Q2 onwards and that would aid margin performance. But over the medium term, the road could get rocky. “As we get closer to peak of current CV upcycle in next 12-18 months, the risk of CV downcycle would start getting factored into the share price well in advance of actual downturn happening at ground level," Basudeb Banerjee, analyst at ICICI Securities Ltd, said. In the passenger vehicle (PV) business, market share shifts need closer tracking with the increasing competition in the sport utility vehicle market. Further, a rising mix of electric vehicles (EVs) would weigh on the margin at least in the near to medium term. In FY23, EVs formed 9% of total PV volumes.