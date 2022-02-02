Tata Motors volumes show it shined brighter than peers in January

Meanwhile, weak rural sentiment continued to impact two-wheeler sales in January 2022. Sporadic lockdowns due to the third wave added to the woes. In January, Bajaj Auto Ltd saw its two-wheeler sales decline by 16% y-o-y while TVS Motor Co. Ltd’s two-wheeler sales fell by 14% y-o-y. In its press statement, TVS Motor said, “The production and sales of premium two-wheelers were severely affected due to the shortage of semiconductors. We are cautiously optimistic that this will improve in the coming months."