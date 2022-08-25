Tata  Power energizes  its  growth  plan

Tata Power Co. Ltd has laid out ambitious plans at its recently held annual analyst meeting. The company has scaled up its earnings target. It now expects its profit after tax (PAT) to more than quadruple by the financial year 2027 (FY27) from FY22. Two years ago, Tata Power had aimed to more than triple its PAT by FY25 from the FY20 level. The company’s profits have nearly doubled from around ₹1,230 crore in FY20 to ₹2,300 crore in FY22, primarily led by higher profits from coal mines in Indonesia because of better price realizations.