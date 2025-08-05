Tata Power battles Mundra plant closure even as renewables outperform in Q1
Tata Power faces investor uncertainty due to Mundra plant issues. A strong renewable energy performance boosts Ebitda, but timely resolution on the Mundra PPA is essential for expansion plans.
Tata Power Co. Ltd’s consolidated Ebitda growth of 15% year-on-year to ₹3,600 crore in the June quarter (Q1FY26) failed to impress investors amid looming uncertainties regarding the restart of its Mundra plant operations. The strong performance of the renewable energy (RE) business and lower losses in Odisha aided Ebitda growth.