Tata Power is faced with a stumbling block to earnings growth
The Mundra plant shutdown overshadows Tata Power's performance in the near term.
An old issue relating to the Mundra thermal plant has resurfaced for Tata Power Co. Ltd and is feared to further cloud its earnings prospects. In the September quarter (Q2FY26), a jump in profits for renewable energy (RE) and transmission and distribution (T&D) segments was overshadowed by the shutdown of the 4.2GW Mundra thermal power plant, which hurt overall performance.