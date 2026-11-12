Tata Power: Q2 renewable gains partly offset by weak solar EPC

Tata Power’s operating profit for the September quarter (Q2FY27) rose 11% year-on-year to ₹3,917 crore. But comparing this with the 26% revenue growth can be misleading, given the company’s diverse business mix. Its regulated power business, for instance, operates on a fixed return on equity (RoE) of 15.5%.
Profit from regulated operations moves in line with growth in regulated equity, making revenue growth and operating margins less relevant metrics. Investors should focus instead on Tata Power’s non-regulated businesses: renewable power generation, solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), and solar equipment manufacturing. These offer more meaningful comparisons with peers such as NTPC Green and Waaree Energies.