Tata Power: Q2 renewable gains partly offset by weak solar EPC

Manish Joshi
3 min read12 Nov 2026, 02:38 PM IST
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Tata Power's regulated operations and diversified earnings base distinguish it from NTPC Green and Waaree Energies, making direct valuation comparisons less straightforward.
Summary
Strong growth in renewable power generation lifted Tata Power’s Q2 operating profit, but weakness in solar EPC and rising debt remain concerns. Planned capacity expansion could unlock valuation upside, though execution risks persist.

Tata Power’s operating profit for the September quarter (Q2FY27) rose 11% year-on-year to 3,917 crore. But comparing this with the 26% revenue growth can be misleading, given the company’s diverse business mix. Its regulated power business, for instance, operates on a fixed return on equity (RoE) of 15.5%.

Profit from regulated operations moves in line with growth in regulated equity, making revenue growth and operating margins less relevant metrics. Investors should focus instead on Tata Power’s non-regulated businesses: renewable power generation, solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), and solar equipment manufacturing. These offer more meaningful comparisons with peers such as NTPC Green and Waaree Energies.

Renewables shine, but EPC stumbles

Renewable power generation was a bright spot, with operating profit rising 32% year-on-year to 1,061 crore, largely driven by a 25% increase in capacity to 7.1 GW. However, 11% load curtailment and transmission constraints remained dampeners. Battery energy storage solutions could help address curtailment.

Solar EPC, on the other hand, was a drag. Operating profit nearly halved to 180 crore in Q2, tempering the renewable generation business's strong performance. While rooftop solar projects, largely for residential use, did well, a sharp decline in large project orders hurt revenue and pulled down operating margin by 410 basis points year-on-year to 10%.

The solar equipment business, housed under TP Solar, has 4.3 GW of cell and module manufacturing capacity. Operating profit rose 10% year-on-year to 512 crore. Although module sales declined 19%, higher realizations and a better sales mix, with a larger share of sales to external customers, helped offset the weakness.

Also Read | Leak, conflict and loss of arbitration: inside a Tata Power Mumbai FIR

Key risks

The Mundra power plant and the legal battle with Kleros Capital Partners remain two key overhangs. Under the supplementary power purchase agreement (SPPA), Tata Power has until 31 December to continue Mundra operations. Management is confident of getting other states on board by then, as it did with Gujarat.

Kleros won its case in the Singapore International Commercial Court in August. Tata Power has not made any provision for a potential liability, having approached the Singapore Court of Appeal.

The company maintains that its capacity expansion and 25,000 crore capital expenditure plans for fiscal year 2027 (FY27) are on track. Renewable generation capacity is expected to reach 12.2 GW by FY28. Rival NTPC Green currently has 11 GW of solar and wind capacity.

If Tata Power delivers on this expansion target, its valuations could offer some upside. NTPC Green currently trades at an enterprise value (EV) of about 7 crore per MW of capacity. Applying the same benchmark to Tata Power's targeted renewable generation capacity would imply a valuation of nearly 84,000 crore for the business alone, equivalent to around 70% of Tata Power's current market capitalization of 1.16 trillion.

Similarly, Waaree Energies, a solar EPC player and equipment manufacturer, trades at an EV/Ebitda multiple of 9x, based on Bloomberg consensus estimates for FY28. Applying this multiple to Tata Power's solar EPC and equipment businesses would imply a combined valuation of about 27,000 crore, based on annualized H1FY27 financials.

The key caveat is leverage. Tata Power's net debt is expected to reach about 80,000 crore by FY28-end, way higher than that of NTPC Green and Waaree Energies. That said, the comparison needs to account for Tata Power's regulated power operations and other businesses, which provide an earnings base that its pure-play renewable and solar peers do not have.

Also Read | How Waaree Energies dumped toxic effluents in a Gujarat village

About the Author

Manish Joshi

Manish Joshi is a chartered accountant (passed in first attempt) with experience of capital markets spanning equities, derivatives, investment banking and private equity in various roles ranging from analyst to fund manager/trader. Previously, he worked with BNP Paribas, Karvy Stock Broking and The Financial Express. This rich experience has further helped him improve analytical skills and understanding of various businesses. At Mint, he writes on topics across sectors.<br><br>Over the last two years of his association with Mint, he has focused on sharing his knowledge accumulated over the years with the readers. Having deep knowledge of accounting standards by virtue of the highest qualification in accounting, he can evaluate corporate balance sheets better. He tries to give a differentiated perspective on valuation of stocks and corporate developments backed by sound logic.<br><br>His goal is to provide a unique value proposition to readers by blending fundamental views on a stock with shifting market dynamics, which is possible because he is an active trader himself. His columns are useful for investors and students who are pursuing management courses by demystifying complex concepts and analytical jargon. His mantra is to give maximum value for the money and time spent by the reader.

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