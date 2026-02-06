For Tata Power, Mundra remains the Achilles’s heel, overshadowing other segments
Tata Power’s shares have stayed largely flat over the past year, dragged down by Mundra’s underperformance.
Tata Power Co. Ltd shares are down around 3% after its consolidated Ebitda for the December quarter (Q3FY26), adjusted for one-off regulatory income, fell by 9% year-on-year, to ₹3,100 crore. Revenue, too, declined by 9% to ₹13,900 crore. The continued shutdown of the Mundra power plant since July has hurt Tata Power’s performance.