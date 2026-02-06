The transmission and distribution (T&D) segment got a push from improving performance of the Odisha distribution segment, leading to robust Ebitda growth of 58% to ₹2,021 crore. The business, taken over by Tata Power in FY21 as a JV partner with the Odisha government, is seeing steady improvement in billing efficiency and a decline in distribution losses, reflecting the gains from discom privatisation. The T&D segment now accounts for over half of Tata Power’s Ebitda, up from 37% a year ago.