Tata Power’s solar cell plant fuels Q4 earnings, sets stage for FY26 growth
SummaryTata Power’s solar cell manufacturing unit lifted Q4 margins, but they could dip as more output is routed in-house. The company’s capex focus remains on renewables, targeting RE capacity additions and Uttar Pradesh distribution bids.
Tata Power Ltd’s consolidated Ebitda for the March quarter (Q4FY25), excluding other income, rose nearly 40% year-on-year to ₹3,250 crore, driven by higher margins from its newly commissioned solar cell manufacturing facility and improved billing efficiency in Odisha discoms. However, the growth failed to impress investors amid already stretched valuations. Consolidated revenue increased by 8% to ₹17,100 crore.