Tata Power’s transformation plan sounds grand, but awaits many tests

Shares of Tata Power Co Ltd gained 8% on Thursday after the company unveiled a five year plan aimed at improving return ratios and reducing dependence on the legacy business. By FY25 the company plans to double its revenue, triple profits and drive up the languishing return ratios as the accompanying chart illustrates.

What’s more, the company plans to achieve this keeping its leverage in check. In fact, it aims to bring down the net debt from about ₹40,000 crore at the end of June to ₹25,000 crore by April next year and maintain it at those levels. All of this sounds grand, but the proof of the pudding will be in its eating.

The debt reduction is premised on the sale of non-core assets, fund infusion by promoters and establishing an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) for renewable energy assets. The good news is that the company has made progress on the former two. It aims to complete the InvIT in the current fiscal, which alone can take-away ₹11,000 crore of debt from Tata Power’s books.

Upon the launch of the InvIT, Tata Power plans to add assets to this platform, releasing capital for other growth initiatives.

It aims to increase revenue from renewable energy five-fold by FY25, by scaling up the rooftop solar, solar pumps, and micro-grid businesses, and the engineering procurement construction (EPC) business in this segment.

Through this Tata Power aims to reduce the share of the troubled Mundra power plant in overall capacity, and instead increase exposure to regulated businesses, where returns are assured.

But achieving this massive change will not be easy. Many doubt if Tata Power can scale-up renewable energy business in the stipulated time and that too at remunerative tariffs, since competition in the segment is intense.

Also, states are reluctant to add capacity additions at a large scale owing to their financial constraints. Annual solar installations have dropped for two consecutive years and they are projected to fall in 2020 as well.

Further, timing the InvIT launch and capital release with the company’s capex needs is easier said than done. “A huge chunk of the funding would come from asset recycling (InvIT) and may carry risk of timing mismatch," analysts at IIFL Securities Ltd said in a note.

“We believe Tata Power should focus on its core business (generation/transmission/distribution) vs tiny gains from allied segments (solar EPC, pumps, etc), which entail perils of hyper competition and add no material value," add analysts at IIFL.

Still, the shift in strategy can result in some gains. But what is also needed is a favorable resolution to Mundra power plant’s woes.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated