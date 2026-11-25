Shares of Tata Steel and APL Apollo Tubes tumbled 9% and 20%, respectively, on Monday after the two companies announced a series of transactions that will eventually triple Tata Steel’s downstream capacity. Investors appear concerned over steep deal valuations and a sharp rise in overall debt to fund the acquisition, a burden that falls more heavily on APL.
The deal involves two main parts: Tata Steel will first sell its downstream assets to APL, and then acquire the promoter stake in APL to bring the company under its control.