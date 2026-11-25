Shares of Tata Steel and APL Apollo Tubes tumbled 9% and 20%, respectively, on Monday after the two companies announced a series of transactions that will eventually triple Tata Steel’s downstream capacity. Investors appear concerned over steep deal valuations and a sharp rise in overall debt to fund the acquisition, a burden that falls more heavily on APL.
Shares of Tata Steel and APL Apollo Tubes tumbled 9% and 20%, respectively, on Monday after the two companies announced a series of transactions that will eventually triple Tata Steel’s downstream capacity. Investors appear concerned over steep deal valuations and a sharp rise in overall debt to fund the acquisition, a burden that falls more heavily on APL.
The deal involves two main parts: Tata Steel will first sell its downstream assets to APL, and then acquire the promoter stake in APL to bring the company under its control.
The deal involves two main parts: Tata Steel will first sell its downstream assets to APL, and then acquire the promoter stake in APL to bring the company under its control.
APL will acquire the stake in Tata Steel Colors and Tata Steel’s tubes business on a slump-sale basis for ₹28,000 crore. Together, these businesses have a capacity of 2.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), with FY27 production projected at 2.1 mt and revenue at ₹14,000 crore. Based on FY27 estimates, the deal implies an enterprise value-to-Ebitda (EV/Ebitda) multiple of 24.8.
Separately, Tata Steel will buy the promoters’ entire 26.38% stake in APL at ₹2,100 per share for a total outlay of ₹15,500 crore. The purchase will also trigger a mandatory open offer, potentially adding an incremental outgo of ₹16,800 crore.
All said, Tata Steel is likely to acquire 52.6% in APL for a total EV of about ₹60,000 crore. Nuvama Institutional Equities reckons this works out to an EV/Ebitda multiple of 15.3 based on FY28 estimates, making it relatively expensive in the short term. Tata Steel’s management justified the valuations in an investor call, citing the time required to build a market for downstream products. “Almost 50% of the incremental value is likely to be assigned for APL’s brand, dealers, network, etc. and the platform for future growth,” Nuvama added.
Tata Steel’s management believes the combined business can generate ₹10,000 crore in Ebitda over the next five years at ₹7,000-8,000 per tonne. For perspective, FY26 Ebitda per tonne stood at ₹5,161 for APL Apollo and ₹5,376 for Tata Steel’s colours and tubes businesses.
Debt and gestation headwinds
APL plans to initially fund its purchase of Tata Steel’s downstream assets through debt, which Tata Steel aims to reduce to ₹10,000 crore within 12 months via an equity infusion. Following APL’s consolidation, Tata Steel’s net debt will rise from ₹91,400 crore at H1FY27-end to ₹1.2 trillion. “In the worst case, Tata’s cash outflow could be about ₹32,260 crore (about ₹26/share), which already reflects in the stock price,” said Nuvama.
APL currently has 5 mtpa of capacity and plans to add 3 mtpa of tubes capacity over the next two to three years. The deal also includes an agreement with SG Tech Engineering, an APL promoter-group company, to establish 5 mtpa of contract manufacturing capacity, taking APL’s total available capacity to 15.5 mtpa.
“While the combined platform offers long-term opportunities through scale, distribution and operating efficiencies, management expects EPS accretion only in around 3 to 3.5 years, implying a relatively extended gestation period before shareholders see meaningful earnings benefits,” said JM Financial Institutional Securities. “This comes against an already challenging medium-term backdrop, with European operations continuing to weigh on the outlook and the expiry of key iron ore mining leases in India in FY31 approaching,” it added.
Investors will therefore closely watch two key factors: the pace of Ebitda ramp-up and the modalities of Tata Steel’s planned ₹18,000 crore equity infusion to pare APL’s debt.