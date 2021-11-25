The cloud over Tata Steel due to weak prices

For now, steel demand remains strong in India. Tata Steel saw steel deliveries increase 11% sequentially in Q2 despite demand contraction due to seasonal weakness. It had also reported its highest-ever quarterly sales in the infrastructure and engineering segment with 19% sequential growth in the second quarter. Flat steel demand remained strong and the company received approvals for flat steel supplies for a new SUV of a leading OEM. Flat steel demand is also set to improve in Europe as automobile manufacturing picks up with the gradual easing of chip shortages.