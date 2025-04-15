Tata Steel Europe revival hinges on gains from Netherlands’ reorganization

A long way to go

Meanwhile, the tripartite discussion with the Dutch government and the European Commission for financial support to transition to green steel is underway, and Tata Steel hopes to issue a joint letter of intent in the next few months. The company plans to build a low-carbon direct reduced iron furnace and an electric arc furnace (EAF) to replace one of the two blast furnaces by the end of this decade. Recall that ArcelorMittal has received similar support for its plants in Europe.