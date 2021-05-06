Subscribe
Home >Markets >Mark To Market >Tata Steel is slashing debt, adding capacity while the sun is shining

Tata Steel is slashing debt, adding capacity while the sun is shining

Premium
The company’s shares are now 120% higher compared to their pre-covid highs in 2020.
3 min read . 11:13 PM IST Clifford Alvares

Tata Steel has exceeded Street’s already optimistic expectations on profits for Q4

Tata Steel Ltd has been making the most of the increase in demand for the base metal after the pandemic. A squeeze in global steel supplies and higher demand has increased steel realizations significantly for the company. As a result, Tata Steel has outpaced the Street’s already optimistic expectations on profits for the March quarter, driving the stock up 3% on Thursday. The company’s shares are now 120% higher compared to their pre-covid highs in 2020, and are at an all-time high.

Thanks to higher realizations and a better handle on costs, Tata Steel reported a sharp jump of 132% year-on-year in operating profit to 26,235 per tonne. Domestic realizations increased 33% year-on-year in Q4 and 19% sequentially.

