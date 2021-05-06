Tata Steel is slashing debt, adding capacity while the sun is shining

Tata Steel Ltd has been making the most of the increase in demand for the base metal after the pandemic. A squeeze in global steel supplies and higher demand has increased steel realizations significantly for the company. As a result, Tata Steel has outpaced the Street’s already optimistic expectations on profits for the March quarter, driving the stock up 3% on Thursday. The company’s shares are now 120% higher compared to their pre-covid highs in 2020, and are at an all-time high.