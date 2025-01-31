Markets
Tata Steel, JSW Steel Q3 hurt by price erosion. Rebound on the horizon?
Summary
- As Tata Steel and JSW Steel navigate a volatile landscape, both companies are positioning themselves for growth. However, profitability concerns linger.
Indian steel majors Tata Steel Ltd and JSW Steel Ltd experienced strong domestic demand in the December quarter (Q3FY25), which helped offset a 12-13% drop in realization for both companies.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more