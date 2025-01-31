Tata Steel, JSW Steel Q3 hurt by price erosion. Rebound on the horizon?

Ebitda per tonne was still down 16% to ₹14,200 due to lower realization and firm raw material prices. The company’s European operations, accounting for 38% of consolidated revenue in the first nine months of FY25, recorded lower losses of ₹740 crore in Q3 vis-à-vis ₹2,900 crore last year. Fixed cost for the UK operations declined by about €80 per tonne (about ₹8,600) after manpower was reduced following the closure of the blast furnace. Losses for Netherlands business also decreased, aided by lower energy costs.