After a strong Q3, Tata Steel looks set for a firmer Q4
Higher domestic steel prices following safeguard duty are set to lift March-quarter realizations, while regulatory and trade curbs in Europe could support pricing in the second half of the year.
Tata Steel Ltd reported a 15% year-on-year rise in consolidated Ebitda, adjusted for forex translation, to ₹8,200 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY26), even as revenue grew a more modest 6% to ₹57,000 crore. Lower raw material costs, gains from cost-takeout initiatives and higher volumes helped offset continued losses in the UK operations.