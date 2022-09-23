Tata Steel’s amalgamation scheme may not move the needle on the stock

But some respite appears to be around the corner. Domestic hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices in traders’ market rose 1% week-on-week, or ₹500 per tonne, mirroring the mid-September hike taken by companies such as AM/NS India, JSW Steel Ltd and Tata Steel, Edelweiss Securities said in a report on 22 September. AM/NS is a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel. This is the first HRC price hike taken by key companies after the levy of export duty on the metal by the government.