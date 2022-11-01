Tata Steel’s mixed outlook tales: Improving India, dull Europe

Domestic steel prices are stable and consumers have stopped postponing purchases, the company noted in its September quarter (Q2FY23) post earnings call. This, coupled with a rebound in demand, would support Tata Steel’s realization going ahead. Also, it expects coking coal consumption cost to drop by $80 per tonne sequentially in Indian operations in Q3, which would aid margin performance. In Q2, however, the fall in standalone steel realizations offset the rise in volumes. Further, the utilization of high-cost inventory compounded the woes. The upshot is that Ebitda per tonne in Q2 fell to a nine-quarter low of ₹10,177.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}