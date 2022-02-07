Tata Steel’s Q3 is fine, but debt is still in focus

In a post Q3 call, Koushik Chatterjee, executive director and chief financial officer, Tata Steel said, “We remain focused on enterprise strategy to deleverage the balance sheet while pursuing growth priorities. With the NINL acquisition, TSL doesn’t expect the credit metrics moving much at the end of the financial year and TSL would continue to deleverage during the fourth quarter and beyond." The drop in debt levels was a factor responsible for the significant outperformance in the TSL stock over the past year. Hereon, global steel prices are a key monitorable. A potential increase in Chinese steel production and exports, may weigh on prices and that remains a risk. Higher coking coal prices are another risk factor to watch out for

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}