Tata Steel sees strong operating performance in Q3 as deleveraging accelerates

Tata Steel Ltd continues to show an improvement in its financial performance with steel demand and pricing environment remaining favourable. The company not only reported its strongest ever consolidated Ebitda during the Q3FY21 but continues to see debt reduction with improved cash flow.

The company's consolidated Ebitda during the December quarter grew 2.6 times year-on-year and also improved 1.53 times over the September quarter. This was despite widening operating losses in the European operations and the company seeing lower domestic volumes sequentially.

Higher steel realisations and integrated domestic operations accrued benefits as product mix improved too. Reducing exports and lower opening inventory at the start of the quarter were key reasons for the sequential sales decline. However, since exports earn lower margins, higher domestic sales bode well for the company's product mix as do a higher auto segment sales. Most Indian manufacturers earlier had resorted to exports for compensating lower domestic volumes during the lockdown. Nevertheless, improving domestic demand has led them to reduce exports.

The company’s strength lies in the integrated domestic operations. Despite the steep rise in key raw material iron-ore prices, the company has been able to report Ebitda per tonne of ₹20,175 at the standalone level. This was up 53.6% sequentially and significantly higher compared to ₹11,059 seen in the year-ago quarter.

Notably, this was much better than ₹14,444 per tonne posted by JSW Steel and ₹7,722 reported by SAIL.

The European operations of Tata Steel remain a weak link and Europe operations saw Ebitda loss widening to ₹724 crore from ₹462 crore in the previous quarter. This, however, was also on the back of reversal of wage support and higher provisions for carbon emission. The Street thereby will be watchful on the progress of restructuring of Tata Steel Europe.

Meanwhile, deleveraging continues and the company saw consolidated net debt decline by Rs10,325 crore to ₹86170 crore. The company is expected to continue seeing strong margin improvement for its domestic operations.

“Given the lagged impact of steel price hikes, and likely interim auto contract resets higher, we expect 4Q to be even stronger versus 3Q said analysts at J P Morgan Asia Pacific Research. They have also increased their FY21 earnings estimates by 63%.

Though analysts remain positive, the Dtreet will be watchful on steel price movement in India. News reports suggest that the Competition Commission of India launched a probe against steel companies for forming a cartel to increase prices consistently. This has added to investor concerns that already remain elevated looking at weak China demand currently, though it's a seasonally lean period for demand in the country.

Tata Steel stock saw an intraday gain of up to 1.6% on Wednesday. However, it was currently trading marginally lower than the previous close.

