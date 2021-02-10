Tata Steel sees strong operating performance in Q3 as deleveraging accelerates

Higher steel realisations and integrated domestic operations accrued benefits as product mix improved too. Reducing exports and lower opening inventory at the start of the quarter were key reasons for the sequential sales decline. However, since exports earn lower margins, higher domestic sales bode well for the company's product mix as do a higher auto segment sales. Most Indian manufacturers earlier had resorted to exports for compensating lower domestic volumes during the lockdown. Nevertheless, improving domestic demand has led them to reduce exports.

