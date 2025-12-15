Tata Steel bets big on expansion and green tech—can the balance sheet hold?
The steelmaker’s board has cleared a sweeping capex push spanning capacity expansion, higher-value products, and a breakthrough low-carbon technology, lifting the stock, but raising questions over leverage as margins remain under pressure.
Shares of Tata Steel Ltd have gained about 6% over the past three trading days after its board approved a slew of projects, along with an acquisition and a memorandum of understanding (MoU). Together, these initiatives aim to enhance scale, expand the product portfolio, strengthen backward and forward integration, and reduce the company’s carbon footprint.