Tata Steel bets big on expansion and green tech—can the balance sheet hold?

In addition, Tata Steel has announced the acquisition of a 50.01% stake in Thriveni Pellets Pvt. Ltd for ₹636 crore, which would help secure pellet supplies for its operations. Thriveni operates a 4 mtpa pellet plant at Jajpur, Odisha, located close to Tata Steel’s Kalinganagar plant. The company also signed an MoU with Lloyds Metals & Energy, which holds the remaining stake in Thriveni. The MoU entails collaboration in iron ore mining in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, marking Tata Steel’s entry into western India. It also involves supporting Lloyds in setting up its upcoming steel plant, in addition to exploring the joint development of a 6 mtpa greenfield steel plant.