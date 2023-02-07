Tata Steel stock bogged down as Europe biz drags profitability in Q3
Going ahead, how steel prices shape up is a key monitorable for the stock. Further, higher coking coal prices could have a negative impact on near-term margins
Shares of Tata Steel Ltd were down around 4% in early deals on Tuesday, in response to the company’s December quarter (Q3FY23) earnings, announced after market hours on Monday, which came sharply below consensus estimates. For perspective: Tata Steel’s consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) came in at around ₹4,050 crore, a whopping 75% lower year-on-year. After accounting for depreciation, finance expenses and tax outgo, Tata Steel reported a net loss of about ₹2,500 crore last quarter.
